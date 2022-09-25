MK Itamar Ben Gvir on Saturday night gave an interview to Channel 12 News and claimed that he has changed his ways and that he does not see himself as following in the footsteps of Rabbi Kahana.

"Kahana was right in that he fought against antisemitism and for the death penalty for terrorists, but today I do not support deporting all Arabs or separate beaches - I do not follow in Rabbi Kahana's footsteps," he stated.

"Itamar Ben Gvir of 10-20 years ago has changed. I have since raised children and a family, I was a lawyer. Today I do not view all the Arabs in the same way. I did not come here to apologize, I am the right-wing marker in the Israeli Knesset," he added.

Ben Gvir expressed his support for Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "I had harsh and sharp criticism of Netanyahu, and in some of the criticisms he understands that I was right."

"I am saying a very simple thing - I hope Netanyahu will be Prime Minister. I think he is a good Prime Minister and I think that if we are next to him, there will finally be a full-fledged right-wing government. I promise the public that a real right-wing government will only be formed if they vote for us. If we become big, Netanyahu will have to take us."