This week we find once again Moshe (Moses) presenting to Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) a choice: Choose life & good, or choose death & bad. However, unlike back in Parashat Re'eh (the Torah portion of Re'eh), here Moshe also adds that Am Yisrael should choose life!

This raises two big questions: A. What kind of a choice is it, if Moshe tells us which one we need to choose?? Where exactly is the choice here?? B. But more than that, who on earth would choose death?? What kind of a choice is this? Life or death??

What exactly is going on here, what is this choice about? What is Moshe telling Am Yisrael? And how is this connected to Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year)??