Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) lashed out at Israel in a recent interview with Al Jazeera, accusing the Jewish state of a policy of apartheid towards Palestinian Arabs.

In the interview, which aired on September 16 and was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Tlaib also said she does not see how a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict can work and said the US must change its policies towards Israel.

"[J Street] wants a two-state solution, and I always say that it is up to the Israelis and the Palestinians to decide what their fate and determination is, and they are more moving towards a one-state [solution], than supporting that. But I knew the two-state solution and the strong stance that they had, it just didn't match. But they very much... I still work with them. They agree that I have a unique lens and perspective on what is happening in Palestine. We have a good working relationship, but they know that I don't believe there is a pathway – I mean, somebody can show me how... But I don't believe there is a pathway for a two-state [solution] with the apartheid system that is happening in Israel right now," she said.

"We keep saying that we're going to have a two-state [solution], and all we see is the complete opposite. We have apartheid now. I don't know how we achieve it. I don't know how we do it when we keep segregating the communities from each other," added Tlaib.

"We need to change our policies when it comes to the State of Israel. We desperately need to look at it [through] a different lens. Because it is obvious that you cannot claim that you are a democracy, and then say: 'You, an American citizen' – the country that gives you the most aid — 'you can't come into our country, because you support these issues,'" she opined.

Tlaib is a member of “The Squad”, a group of Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives who are notorious for their criticism of Israel.

Tlaib claimed in an interview in 2019 that Palestinian Arabs living in the British Mandate prior to the establishment of the State of Israel “provided” a safe haven to Jews after the Holocaust.

In addition, when asked in a past television interview whether she would vote against military aid to Israel when she goes to Congress, Tlaib replied, “Absolutely.”

Later, Tlaib tweeted an acknowledgement of Nakba Day, a day commemorated by Palestinian Arabs to mark what they call the “catastrophe” of the establishment of the State of Israel.

In the summer of 2019, Israel announced it would bar entry to Tlaib and fellow Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar over their support for BDS.

More recently, Tlaib blamed Israel for the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was killed during a firefight between IDF forces and Arab terrorists in Jenin, before there was any probe to clarify whether Abu Aqleh was killed from IDF fire or from terrorist fire.