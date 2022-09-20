A senior official from Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, is currently on a secret visit to Israel, a source revealed to i24NEWS on Monday.

Israel and Indonesia do not have diplomatic relations, but in January it was reported that Israel is in contacts to normalize relations with Indonesia.

Several years ago, Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Muslim nations to unite in fighting Israel.

Last year, the country’s foreign minister expressed her country’s firm position in support of the Palestinian Authority in ending the “Israeli occupation of its land”.

Last August, an Israeli delegation of investors, technology, and trade specialists visited Indonesia. The volume of direct and indirect trade between Israel and Indonesia reaches approximately $500 million per year, according to i24NEWS.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani delegation is also currently in Israel, a source revealed to i24NEWS. Pakistan is also a country with which Israel has no diplomatic relations,

The delegation, headed by a senior minister from the former government of Pakistan, comprised of nine members, including four who live in Pakistan and several other prominent Americans of Pakistani origin, as well as a British Pakistani imam.

Nasim Ashraf, a former Development Minister and former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Council, headed the delegation. A journalist from a Karachi news station was also part of the delegation. Other members preferred to keep their identities secret.

The delegation conducted tours around Israel on the themes of geopolitics, history and religion, heritage, culture, and technology, with an emphasis on water technologies. Later this week, the delegation was notably due to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, according to i24NEWS.

While Pakistan and Israel do not have diplomatic relations, earlier this year, Jerusalem took part in a large-scale naval exercise in the Red Sea led by the US 5th Fleet alongside Pakistan and a number of other countries with which it has no diplomatic ties, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia, and Yemen.

The two nations have a number of common strategic interests and rumors of a diplomatic breakthrough between the two have been swirling around over the past decade.