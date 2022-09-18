Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office is currently attempting to arrange a meeting between the prime minister and the King Abdullah II of Jordan. The meeting, if it is to take place, will occur on the sidelines of the UN general assembly, to which Lapid is expected to travel on Monday. According to sources from Lapid's circle, the meeting has not yet been arranged, but the sides are in contact with one another and the office staff is working hard to make the meeting happen.

The prime minister's staff hopes that the meeting, which comes amid heightened tensions and a rise in Palestinian Arab terror attacks, will employ the King's influence on the Palestinians to improve the security coordination between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Prime Minister Lapid previously met with the Jordanian King in July, in Amman. The meeting was warm and lengthy and included a lunch shared by King Abdullah, Lapid, and the delegations. At the meeting, the two leaders spoke about the many opportunities for additions to the peace agreement, as well as how to improve the years-long relationship between the two nations and strengthen mutual interests.