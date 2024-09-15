King Abdullah of Jordan has assigned Dr. Jafar Hassan, a leading aide of his, to form a new government as Prime Minister after the current cabinet, led by Bisher Khasawneh, resigned just following elections for the kingdom's parliament.

Hassan is a Harvard graduate and is considered a widely respected technocrat in his country. He has held several positions, including Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, and Director of the Office of His Majesty King Abdullah II. He is the author of the book: The Jordanian Political Economy - Building in the Womb of Crises.

Khasawneh will stay on in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new cabinet, a statement by the kingdom said.

"I express my confidence and pride in you, and my appreciation for your efforts in all positions of public responsibility in which you have served with distinction and loyalty during the past three decades, I look forward to you carrying out your mission with determination, strong will and usual resolve, and efficient institutional work and implementation, based on the clear vision established by the paths of political, economic and administrative modernization during the past years," King Abdullah wrote to the designated Prime Minister, among other things.

Dr. Hassan commented on the assignment: "His Majesty tasked me today to form a new Cabinet. Public service is a great honor and responsibility, and we will carry on with all our capability to serve Jordan and Jordanians. We will translate the Letter of Designation into clear programs rooted in dedicated service."

Last week's parliamentary elections saw the Muslim Brotherhood making historic gains, with its political arm, the Islamist Action Front (IAF), taking 31 seats, the most since the parliament was revived in 1989.

It is believed that the strengthening of the Islamists comes in part as a result of Israel's war in Gaza.

The elections came only a few days after a Jordanian terrorist crossed the Allenby Crossing into Israel and murdered three Israeli crossing employees.