Channel 13 News poll: Religious Zionism is the third largest party in the Knesset

A poll by Prof. Camil Fuchs published by Channel 13 News on Friday gives the Netanyahu bloc 60 seats, an increase of one compared to a poll published on Wednesday.

As for the Joint List, which split right before the Knesset slates were submitted, Hadash-Ta'al wins 4 seats, but Balad falls below the electoral threshold with 1.2 percent support.

Likud increases by one seat to 32 compared to a poll earlier this week, followed by Yesh Atid, which again wins 24 seats.

The third largest party is still Religious Zionism, which receives 13 seats, unchanged from Wednesday's poll, while Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party has 12 seats. Shas wins 8 seats and United Torah Judaism wins 7 seats, both as continue to maintain their strength.

Labor and Meretz again win five seats each and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu remains stable with 6 seats. Mansour Abbas's Ra’am Party rounds out the list with 4 seats.

The Jewish Home, under Ayelet Shaked, remains below the electoral threshold with 2 percent support, as is Eli Avidar's Free Israel Party, with 0.4 percent.