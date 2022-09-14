The Jewish Home Central Committee on Wednesday approved in a digital vote the merger agreement between the Jewish Home Party with Ayelet Shaked's party, under which the parties will run on a joint ticket under the name “The Jewish Home”.

The Central Committee also approved the composition of the slate of the Jewish Home party which is expected to be included in the unified list:

1. Yossi Brodny

2. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner

3. Moshe Hanya

4. Gila Ben Naim

5. Dor Levy

6. Ayala Kadosh

7. David Bonfil

8. Shmuel Amrusi

9. Eyal Bar Lev

The chairwoman of the Jewish Home Party, Hagit Moshe, said, "I thank the members of the Central Committee for their sweeping decision to support the move and approve the designated party representatives for the 25th Knesset. We have busy and full days ahead of us, and with hard work and great faith, in about two months the party representatives will be re-sworn to the Israeli Knesset. I thank the members of the election committee for conducting the process in a proper and orderly manner and personally the party's CEO Yigal Danino for his dedicated activity for the party."

Yigal Danino, CEO of the Jewish Home, added, "I am happy and proud that the election process in the Central Committee passed in a masterful and democratic manner. I wish great success to the head of the slate, Yossi Brodny, and the other members of the slate. This is the time to buckle down and mobilize for the success of the slate in the upcoming elections."