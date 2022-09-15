The official Russian website of the Yesh Atid party in the Russian language stated that "Likud has become the party of Sephardim".

"The Likud no longer represents all sectors of Israeli society, has given up its ideology and has become a Sephardic sectoral party," reads the website of Prime Minister Yair Lapid's party.

Yesh Atid deleted the racist sentence from the party's website and disowned it: "What was written on the website was done by an external editor without the knowledge or approval of Yesh Atid, and certainly does not reflect the party's values ​​nor its path. Therefore, it was deleted immediately and all other contents were also checked."

The Likud responded: "Yair Lapid is calling today in Russian not to vote for the Likud because it is a 'party of Sephardim'. Lapid's racism knows no bounds. The Likud is the party of all the people of Israel and we are proud of that."

Likud MK Galit Distel-Atbaryan said: "Less than an hour after I revealed that Ysh Atid sent a racist and anti-Mizrahi message to its Russian-speaking audience - the good friends, brothers and healers of Yesh Atid simply removed the message from the website. They deleted it. Why do you think they deleted it? What are they trying to hide And how come they don't know there are screenshots?"