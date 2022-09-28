Shurat HaDin Founder and anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions activist Nitsana Darshan-Leitner was named as one of the top 50 most influential Jews of 2022 by The Jerusalem Post last week.

Highlighting her extensive work with the Shurat HaDin – Israel Law Center to win “mega-judgments” against terror-financing regimes including Iran, Syria, North Korea, and the Palestinian Authority, the Post named Darshan-Leitner as the 42nd most influential Jew of the year.

In recent years, Darshan-Leitner has also drawn attention for her organization’s legal challenges to anti-Israel boycotts, including battling the attempt by Ben & Jerry’s parent company Unilever to halt sales of the frozen desserts in Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria.

Darshan-Leitner has also taken aim at Airbnb over its abortive ban on listings in Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, as well as social media giants like Facebook, accusing them of providing platforms for terrorists to communicate.

“I am thrilled to be selected by The Jerusalem Post as one of the 50 most influential Jews in the world in 2022,” Darshan-Leitner tweeted Tuesday night.

“My peers at Shurat HaDin and I are continuing to lead the fight against anyone who dares to harm the State of Israel – both those who boycott Israel and those who try to harm our citizens.”