Three extremists arrested in Beit Shemesh

Israel Police on Tuesday arrested three haredi extremists in the city of Beit Shemesh.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the three are suspected of involvement in violent disruptions of order in the city.

Early last week, a violent disruption of order took place in Beit Shemesh, during which those involved threw stones at police forces as they investigated the scene of a traffic accident in which a Beit Shemesh resident was killed.

As a result of the disruption of order, damage was caused to three police vehicles, as well as to an additional vehicle belonging to emergency and rescue services.

Following the incident, Beit Shemesh police opened an investigation with the goal of identifying the suspects who took an active part in the disruption of order and in acts of vandalism. On Tuesday night, police arrested three suspects who are in their 30s and 40s.

Police noted that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected. On Wednesday, the three suspects will be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrates Court for an extension of their arrest.

"We take very seriously any harm to security, emergency, and rescue forces, which carry out tasks in various arenas," a police statement said. "We will continue to act against those who break the law and against those who disturb order using violence and vandalism towards police, emergency, and rescue forces, and towards any other person."