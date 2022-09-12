A Jewish shepherd was attacked by an Arab armed with a hoe near the settlement of Ma'on in southern Mount Hebron.

The victim was seriously injured. He was treated by Magen David Adom staff and evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

According to a security source, dozens of Palestinian Arabs were involved in the incident where the shepherd was attacked. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

MDA paramedic Elyashiv Ameti said: "The injured man suffered from a severe bleeding head injury and was in a state of semi-consciousness. We gave him initial medical treatment that included drug treatment, oxygen administration and dressing the wound and evacuated him to the hospital while his condition was serious and stable."

Mount Hebron Regional Council chairman Yochay Damry said that "this is an attempted murder. I demand that the security forces act decisively against the perpetrators, and restore deterrence and security to the residents and the region."