On Thursday night a Torah scroll was dedicated in memory of Yedidya Fogel, a student at the Ramat Gan Yeshiva who was killed in the Meron disaster last year.

The scroll was dedicated to the Shefa Hapisga Yeshiva in Jerusalem's Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood in a festive ceremony.

Attending the ceremony were Jerusalem's Rabbi Aryeh Stern, Ramat Gan Yeshiva deans Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira and Rabbi Ben Zion Elgazi, Rabbi Dudi Futsch, the Fogel family, the Elhadad family, Ramat Gan Yeshiva students, and Shefa Hapisga Yeshiva students.

Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira and Yinon Ariel Credit: None

Dedicating the Torah scroll Credit: None

Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira with the Torah scroll Credit: None