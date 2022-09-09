This week the Torah teaches us that when one builds a new home, they must make sure to have a fence around the roof - to protect from people falling.

Thinking about this mitzvah (commandment) and the way the Torah frames it, you really have to wonder: This is THE mitzvah the Torah commands us about, as someone builds a new home?? There are plenty of mitzvahs for the home, like mezuzah (parchment placed on the doorpost - ed.), or learning Torah at home - so why is this the mitzvah the Torah emphasizes when someone builds a new home??

On top of that, the Torah connects this mitzvah, to the mitzvah of "kilayim," of not sowing your vineyard with another type of seed. How is this connected to building a new home and having a fence on the roof?