The report of the International Atomic Energy Agency published today by Reuters revealed that Iran has 55.6 kg of uranium which has been enriched to 60%.

The amount of highly enriched uranium has increased by 12.5 kilos since the IAEA's last quarterly report, published on May 30.

According to the IAEA, 42 kg of uranium enriched to 60% is needed to produce one nuclear bomb.

The IAEA report further stated that Iran has violated key restrictions included in the nuclear agreement signed in 2015.

Meanwhile, the White House made clear on Friday that there should be no conditionality between the re-implementation of the Iran nuclear deal and verifying whether Tehran has upheld its obligations under the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty.

"There should not be any conditionality between re-implementation of the JCPOA and investigations related to Iran's legal obligations under the Non-proliferation Treaty," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, according to Reuters.