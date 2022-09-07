German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the trivialization of the Holocaust this week.

Speaking at an event honoring the 25th anniversary of the Yad Vashem Circle of Friends in Germany, Scholz spoke out against increasing antisemitism in Germany and internationally, according to Indonewyork.

“We will not tolerate antisemitism – and that includes relativizing the Holocaust – in Germany” Scholz said. “[The federal government’s] fight against antisemitism, right-wing extremism and racism is our top priority.”

At the event, Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, denounced PA President Mahmoud Abbas, accusing him of trivializing the Holocaust and the Nazi extermination of Jews with his “completely exaggerated accusation.”

In August, Abbas was widely denounced for claiming Israel had committed "50 Holocausts" against the Palestinian Arabs.

Schuster urged the German government to cut grants to the Palestinian Authority or to subject it to conditions.

“Why, I keep asking myself, should German taxpayers help finance this kind of policy?” he asked.