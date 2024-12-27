German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday dissolved the German parliament and set new elections for Feb. 23.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz suffered a coalition collapse and lost a vote of no confidnce on Decmber 16, leaving the country with a heavily impaired minorty govenment.

Steinmeier attempted to reconcile between rival parties but eventually resorted to new elections, saying: "It is precisely in difficult times like these that stability requires a government capable of taking action and a reliable majority in parliament."