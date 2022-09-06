A vehicle driving the wrong way down the New York State Thruway came close to hitting a Boro Park Hatzolah volunteer, Yeshiva World News reported.

Only nine minutes later, the same driver fatally hit another Jewish man.

According to the news outlet, a member of Boro Park Hatzolah said that he was going south on the Thruway when the incident took place. He was with his wife and his newborn who had just been released from Orange Regional Medical Center.

He was exiting the highway when he saw the vehicle going directly toward him on the wrong side of the road.

“I saw him coming and immediately turned on my emergency lights to warn him and to safely make a last second lane change” he told YWN. “I then called 911 to report a wrong way driver.”

The driver continued going the wrong way and then smashed into the car of Rabbi Yidel Weinstock of Williamsburg, Brooklyn who was killed

The driver’s vehicle burst into flames in the crash and he was also killed.

New York State Police have completed a preliminary investigation but so far have not released a reason for why the driver was going the wrong way on the Thruway.