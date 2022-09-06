An eight-day-old infant was admitted to Rambam Hospital in Haifa on Monday with a wound on his genitalia after undergoing a botched circumcision.

The hospital has stated that the injury is not life-threatening, the child underwent sensitive and urgent surgery and is currently under observation.

Dr. Akram Asdi, a senior urologist at Rambam, stated that the infant arrived with a serious wound on his genitalia. "We have seen many cases like these over the years, but as a doctor who has been working in this area for about 29 years, I don't remember such a severe case. It's hard to imagine such damage came from circumcision. After being admitted, the infant was operated on by three surgeons, to try to fix and heal as much as possible, since there was also damage to the blood vessels."

"I don't know how experienced this Mohel (ritual circumciser) was, but it's best to choose an experienced Mohel," Asdi told Ynet. "A circumcision is a surgical procedure and at times the training isn't always professional. We see a lot of circumcisions that are not perfect, children that bleed after the procedure, abrasions, cuts, and the like. A lot of injuries. There are a lot of Mohels who are doctors and some are urologists. You have to know how to choose the correct Mohel."