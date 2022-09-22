Ahead of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), Israel's Population and Immigration Authority has published the ten most popular names for infants born since last Rosh Hashanah.

The list, which is based on the Population Register, is divided between boys and girls, but includes names of infants from all sectors of society.

The ten most popular names for girls born in the past year are, in order: Avigayil, Miriam, Tamar, Yael, Noa, Sara, Maya, Odel, Ayala, and Lia.

The most popular names for boys are, in order: Mohammed, Adam, Yosef, David, Ariel, Omer, Lavi, Daniel, Refael, and Ori.

The list of most popular girls' names among Jews includes: Avigayil, Tamar, Yael, Noa, Odel, Maya, Sara, Libi, Ayala, and Lia. For boys, the list is: David, Ariel, Lavi, Ori, Refael, Noam, Eitan, Ari, Daniel, Yehuda.