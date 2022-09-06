Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Monday slammed the Sephardic-haredi Shas party for its election campaign, which is titled, "We're hungry for change."

In a video clip, Shas chief Aryeh Deri presents his first campaign promise: that the party will only join a coalition if a billion shekels annually are reserved to ensure there are food vouchers for those eligible - from all sectors.

In the video, Deri explains that these people "are collapsing under the cost of living, which is out of control, and the indifferent government of [Prime Minister Yair] Lapid and Liberman."

"Instead of a campaign which calls on the public to join the workforce, support themselves, and live a respectable life and not [one of] poverty, Shas is choosing a campaign which prioritizes subsidies at the expense of the taxpayer and the middle class," Liberman tweeted. "Nothing has changed."

Shas MK Uriel Busso responded: "Stage one: we order immediate care for the 850,000 hungry people who were neglected under your watch, among them immigrants from the former Soviet Union. Stage two: We cancel your harsh decrees to integrate haredim into the workforce (daycares). Stage three: We ensure that you do not pass the electoral threshold."