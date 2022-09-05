התקיפה בתל אביב מצלמות אבטחה

Levi Blau, a Chabad-Lubavitch hasid who on Friday was attacked in Tel Aviv, spoke to 103FM Radio about the experience.

Blau had left his home to help passersby lay tefillin (phylacteries), as he does every week, but was attacked on the city's Allenby Street.

"We hadn't even asked that person if he wanted to lay tefillin, because we were on our way to someone," Blau recalled. "Suddenly, out of nowhere, it happened. It was really terrifying. I saw him really concentrate and then send me flying."

"We were just in shock. You can see in the video clip, I was on the floor for two minutes, also the person who was next to me. We just looked. We were in shock. From the shock, we continued walking to lay tefillin, and suddenly after a minute I said, 'It could be that this was an attack just now.'

"He yelled something, I didn't understand what he was saying. He was mumbling something. I was also very confused.

"This was traumatic, but it isn't going to influence anything," Blau emphasized. "We are going to go every Friday to the same place, to the same people, we will do it twofold. We are here, the whole yeshiva, 200 people, doing this every Friday. We won't stop, and we will even increase."