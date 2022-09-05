התקיפה בתל אביב מצלמות אבטחה

A haredi man was assaulted while walking down the street in Tel Aviv last Friday, as can be seen in closed circuit television footage of the incident.

Three men, all members of the Chabad movement who volunteer at stands offering passersby to don phylacteries (tefillin), were walking down Allenby Street in Tel Aviv Friday when a man shouted “haredim”, and shoved one of the three Chabad men down to the ground.

“We were, as we often do, conducting a weekly ‘tefillin operation’ in Tel Aviv,” the victim said, “and we were waking down Allenby Street when all of the sudden a man approaches us, shouting ‘haredim’, and shoved me forcibly to the ground.”

The Religious Zionist party responded Monday to the incident, blaming the assault on the Lapid-Bennett government.

“A whole year of a government of division and hatred is bearing fruit."

"Yvette [Avidgor] Lieberman and Yair Lapid built their campaigns and the justification of their political existence on hatred of religious people and the haredi sector, which Religious Zionism undertakes to correct."

"Immediately after the elections, we will work to establish a government that will serve the entire people of Israel. Seculars, religious and traditional, and the haredim. The State of Israel was built as the national home of the Jewish people, and incitement against a sector of the people causes rupture and division and eats away at the delicate fabric of Israeli society. The citizens of Israel say, stop the incitement.”