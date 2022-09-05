The oppressively hot weather Israel has had recently is likely to remain throughout the week, forecasters predict.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy or clear, and still slightly warmer than usual inland and in the mountains, and muggy along the coast.

The heat will be moderate to heavy in the mountains, and heavy along the coastline, in the lowlands, and in the northern Negev. In the eastern valleys, Dead Sea, and Arava regions, the heat will be heavy to extreme.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight drop in temperatures, especially in the mountains and inland. Temperatures will be average for the season. During the morning hours, there may be light rainfall in northern Israel and along the coastline.

The heat will be light to moderate in the mountains, and moderate to heavy in the lowlands, along the coastline, and in the northern Negev. In the eastern valleys, Dead Sea, and Arava regions, the heat will be heavy.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains. During the morning hours, there may still be light rainfall.