A terrorist was apprehended Saturday evening as he approached the southern gate of Kibbutz Migdal Oz armed with a firebomb.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded saying: "Tonight a terror attack was thwarted, as a young armed Arab terrorist was spotted on the community’s security cameras and was apprehended by the security patrol."

"I want to thank the kibbutz security personnel for their alertness in preventing the attack."

Ne'eman added that the current attempt is not the suspect's first.

"We have learned that this isn’t the first time this individual was detained for a terror attempt," he said. "The fact that he isn’t behind bars shows that there is a lack of deterrence, punishment, and justice.”