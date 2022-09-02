Former President Donald Trump charged that Joe Biden “must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia” after the president’s Thursday speech calling MAGA supports a “threat” to the United States.

“Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

“If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”

Trump also accused Biden of breaking presidential tradition for making the highly partisan speech in front of a military band that is supposed to be apolitical.

During the speech, Biden, 80, said several times he would “not stand by and watch” Trump and his supporters with their “extreme ideology” regain power.

During the talk, Biden claimed that “Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic … And that is a threat to this country.”

“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force,” Trump said in a follow-up post. “He must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia!”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also reacted angrily to Biden’s speech, accusing the president of an “assault on democracy.”

“Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve the MANY problems he has created, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans – simply because they disagree with his policies,” McCarthy tweeted. “Mr. President: you owe millions of Americans an apology.”