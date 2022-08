The Sanz Zviller Rebbe, Rabbi Shlomo Goldman, passed away suddenly at the age of 66.

Rabbi Goldman's family said that the Rebbe suffered a heart attack at his home and collapsed and lost consciousness.

A Hatzalah team was called to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the Rebbe, but he passed away, to the heartbreak of his family and hasidim.

Rabbi Goldman worked for 20 years as a supervisor at the Rozhin Yeshiva. He became the Rebbe 12 years ago following the passing of his father.