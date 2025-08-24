Jewish-American actor Jerry Adler, best known for his role as “Hesh” Rabkin on The Sopranos, passed away Saturday at the age of 96, his family announced.

Adler grew up in a Jewish theatrical dynasty — his cousin was legendary acting teacher Stella Adler, and his father, Philip, worked at the famed Group Theater. Though he spent decades behind the curtain managing Broadway landmarks such as My Fair Lady and Annie, Adler only stepped into the spotlight in his early sixties.

His Jewish identity often informed his acting career. He portrayed rabbis, Holocaust survivors, and Jewish fathers across television, from Rabbi Alan Schulman on Northern Exposure to Moshe Pfefferman in Transparent. He also gave life to Herman “Hesh” Rabkin, consigliere and friend to mob boss Tony Soprano — a character that drew on Adler’s sharp wit and cultural grounding.

Adler once noted the irony of a lifetime backstage, where no one knew his name, only to later become instantly recognized on the street for playing Jewish characters. He embraced the shift, bringing warmth, humor, and authenticity to roles that reflected the lived experiences of his community.

He is survived by his wife, psychologist Joan Laxman, whom he married in 1994.