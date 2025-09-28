Rebbetzin Chaya Sarah Even-Israel Steinzaltz, the widow of Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinzaltz, has passed away at the age of 82.

The late Rabbanit was the daughter of Rabbi Chaim Hillel Azimov, a prominent rabbi in the French Jewish community.

In 1965, she married Rabbi Steinzaltz and stood by his side throughout his numerous religious, educational, and public endeavors over decades of Torah leadership.

Her funeral will take place today (Sunday) at 5:00 PM, departing from the Shamgar Funeral Home in Jerusalem to the Mount of Olives, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.