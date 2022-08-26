The US National Security Council on Friday released a statement following National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s meeting with Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the White House.

“Sullivan emphasized President Biden’s unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, and the two exchanged views on ways to deepen the US-Israel security partnership, including via regional cooperation and coordination,” said NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

“They discussed US commitment to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, and the need to counter threats from Iran and Iran-based proxies. They also discussed the need to ensure equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis alike, and the importance of ongoing follow-through on initiatives announced during President Biden’s trip to Israel,” she added.

Earlier on Friday, a senior Israeli defense official summarized Gantz’s meeting with Sullivan. The official said that the Trump administration’s withdrawal in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal resulted in the Iranian nuclear program being expanded and becoming significant.

"My personal opinion – leaving the nuclear agreement turned out to be a mistake. The question is what to do now. The State of Israel influenced and continues to influence the emerging agreement, but as of this moment it is far from serving the Israeli interest and the Minister of Defense expressed his opposition in the room, in his own way. These messages have been received and are taken into account in my opinion," the official said.

While in the US, Gantz also visited CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida, where he met CENTCOM commander General Michael "Erik" Kurilla.

In his remarks, delivered during his visit to the refueling squadron, Gantz said: "First, I would like to thank General Kurilla for his hospitality. Israel's cooperation with CENTCOM and the countries of the region is a game changer for peace and security in the region - particularly in facing Iran and its proxies."

"We will continue to deepen our cooperation, prepare our activities against Iranian proxies, and make sure that Iran never gains a nuclear weapon. We are all aware of the need to prevent Iran from gaining a ‘nuclear umbrella’ for its aggressive actions.

