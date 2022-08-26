Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday described his visit to CENTCOM headquarters, where he met CENTCOM commander General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, as successful.

“I am concluding a successful visit to CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa. During the visit we held significant discussions on strengthening the security cooperation between Israel, the US and the countries of the region in the face of Iranian aggression,” Gantz tweeted.

“From here I am flying to Washington where I will meet with National Security Advisor [Jake] Sullivan. I will discuss with him ways to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” he added.

A statement from CENTCOM following the meeting said that Kurilla and Gantz discussed security issues of mutual interest.

Gantz’s visit to Washington is focusing on the Iran nuclear deal, amid indications that the US is close to returning to the agreement.

Before departing for Washington on Wednesday night, Gantz said, "The purpose of the visit is to convey a clear message regarding the negotiations between world powers and Iran on the nuclear agreement: An agreement that will not set Iran's capabilities back years and will not leave it limited for many years to come - it is an agreement that will harm global and regional security.”