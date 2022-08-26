Marwan Wakhwakh, a 52-year-old Arab resident of the central city of Lod, was murdered Friday afternoon when an assailant fired at him from a passing vehicle.

The shooting took place on the city's Ben Gurion Street.

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff evacuated Wakhwakh to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital, while continuing to perform CPR. Later, the hospital declared Wakhwakh's death.

Eyewitnesses said that they found a burning vehicle near the scene. The police commander of the Central District has held a situational assessment.

Wakhwakh's brother was killed two years ago on the city's Hahashmona'im Street as he sat in his vehicle.

Nadav, an MDA paramedic who responded to the scene, said, "The victim suffered penetrative wounds to his body, and he was unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing. We provided him with initial medical treatment at the scene and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition, while continuing to perform CPR.

"Israel Police have opened an investigation into the shooting incident in Lod, during which a person was shot," Israel Police said in a statement. "A short time ago, the police hotline received a report regarding a shooting incident. According to medical sources, the victim, whose identity is not yet known, was critically injured and evacuated to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center. Police have begun searching for the perpetrators and forensic investigators are collecting evidence from the scene, as part of the investigation which has been opened."