A two-year-old toddler nearly drowned in a private school in Gush Etzion Thursday evening. The child's condition is listed as critical.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics performed CPR on him and evacuated him by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital where doctors are currently fighting for his life.

MDA paramedic Natanel Chirofa and MDA senior medic Danny Rotenberg said: "When we arrived at the house, we saw the toddler near the pool, unconscious after being pulled from the water."

We performed advanced resuscitation operations that included CPR administering medication and using a device (a defibrillator) and we handed him over to the military medical team that landed nearby and transferred him to the hospital in critical condition while continuing to perform resuscitation operations."