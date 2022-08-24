The American Jewish Conmittee (AJC) launched the Campus Global Board, an initiative to to engage with Jewish university students and campus leaders for Jewish advocacy.

The ADL explained that the “highly competitive opportunity attracted a diverse international group of student leaders to develop and practice Jewish advocacy skills on and off campuses.”

“I spoke with hundreds of Jewish student leaders and asked a straightforward question, ‘How can AJC best support you?’. The answer given by the overwhelming majority was simple – empowerment,” said AJC Assistant Director of Campus Affairs Jeffrey Greenberg,

“Through the creation of this new leadership team, AJC will dedicate significant resources to empower students to authentically advocate for themselves and the Jewish people.”

The Campus Global Board is composed of 20 undergraduate and graduate Jewish student leaders from the U.S., Canada, Israel, the Netherlands and South Africa.

“Members embody the diverse make up of Jewish students in America and around the globe,” AJC said. “They will gain real-world experience and learn from leading experts in domestic and international affairs.”

“This board provides college students with agency and resources to shape our futures and be active members of our Jewish communities,” said Emma Daitz, Campus Global Board president and a student at Amherst College. “I am excited to combine AJC’s global and nuanced approach to fighting antisemitism and anti-Israel bias, among other things, with the passion, determination, and creativity of my fellow board members. Ultimately, we feel empowered when we have a voice, and I am grateful to AJC for giving us this opportunity.”

AJC said that the initiative is their latest effort to engage with Jewish students who face challenging campus environments.

By facilitating lasting coalitions, practicing effective advocacy and messaging, and crafting meaningful educational experiences, AJC’s Alexander Young Leadership Department is working to build a more secure, open, and positive campus environment,” the organization said.