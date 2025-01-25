A man approached the Tunis Great Synagogue in Tunisia's capital, set himself on fire, and attempted to break into the building. Nearby police officers opened fire on him, resulting in his death.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry reported that the man advanced towards a police officer while ablaze, prompting another officer nearby to shoot in defense of his colleague. One officer was hospitalized with burns, as was a passerby who was injured by the flames. Details about the man's identity or motive were not disclosed, only that he suffered from psychiatric issues.

The synagogue in Tunis has been targeted in several anti-Semitic incidents in recent years. Security around the synagogue increased following conflicts in Gaza. The American Jewish Committee issued a statement following the incident.

''AJC is horrified that an individual self-immolated outside the Jewish Grand Synagogue of Tunis.''

''In May 2023, five people were killed in a terror attack near Tunisia's historic El Ghriba Synagogue on the island of Djerba during the annual Jewish pilgrimage during Lag BaOmer; in October 2023, part of the El Hamma Synagogue complex was burned in an arson attack; and in February 2024, the courtyard of a Sfax synagogue was burned.''

"These have been hard years for all Tunisians - and especially the Jewish community. Recent attempts to promote hate and division must not be allowed to overcome Tunisia's pluralistic identity."

The Jewish community in Tunisia is currently estimated to number 1,500 people.