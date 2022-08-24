From an initial debriefing of a violent incident which took place last week, it appears that a suspicious vehicle was identified by IDF soldiers during operational activity, before the driver of the vehicle and an additional Palestinian Authority Arab were stopped by the soldiers.

The soldiers acted in a violent manner toward the Palestinian Authority Arabs and applied force against them without reason.

After a preliminary investigation was presented to the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fuchs, the soldiers involved were discharged from their positions in the battalion, as well as all combat positions in the Israel Defense Forces.

Following the incident, a Military Police investigation was launched, and its findings will be presented to the Military Advocate General.

IDF Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi stated: "This is a severe incident that is repugnant and directly contradicts the values of the IDF. The soldiers involved in the incident are not worthy of their positions. The incident will be thoroughly examined by IDF commanders and will be investigated by the Military Police. We will bring justice to those involved. There is and will be no place in the IDF for this type of behavior."

The investigation will soon be presented to the Chief of the General Staff, who instructed that the incident and its lessons will be immediately disseminated and taught throughout the army.