A one and a half year old toddler from the Bedouin Negev Settlement died on Tuesday after being run over by a vehicle.

The child received medical attention from Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics and was brought in critical condition to Soroka medical center in Be'er Sheva while receiving CPR, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

From the initial investigation, it appears that the toddler's father hit her with his vehicle while driving in reverse. The Negev region traffic accident examiner has begun its investigation into the incident.

MDA medic Hisham Ala'atauna stated: "We met up with a private car which brought us the toddler who was unconscious and was suffering severe head trauma. We began immediately administering medical treatment and CPR and brought her to the hospital in critical condition."