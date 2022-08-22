The body of Boaz Bar-Anan, the 37-year-old mountain climber who died last week in Indonesia, has been retrieved by rescue forces.

Bar-Anan, a resident of Tel Aviv, was killed last Friday while climbing Mount Rinjani, an active volcano.

According to Walla!, Bar-Anan was hiking with a local guide, who recalled that, "Before he fell, he took a selfie on the edge of the precipice at the summit."

Soon after that selfie, Bar-Anan slipped and fell 150 meters (492 feet) to his death.

Israel does not have a diplomatic relationship with Indonesia, but the mountain climberBar-Anan held Portuguese citizenship, which he used to enter the country. Israel's Consul in Singapore is following the operation.