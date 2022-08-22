Yamina's MK Shirly Pinto has announced that she will join the National Unity party, formed when New Hope joined with Blue and White last month.

The announcement follows negotiations between Pinto and interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party.

According to Channel 12 News, Pinto, who is deaf, is expected to promote those with disabilities from within the party.

It is not clear which seat she will occupy.

Earlier this month, Pinto announced that she would not run with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's Zionist Spirit party.