MK Shirly Pinto (Yamina) on Friday morning announced the birth of a daughter.

In a tweet, she quoted from a song, writing, "A new world and good will I give you,"

She ended her tweet with the words, "Welcome to the world, Kerem."

Pinto, who is deaf, was sworn in as a Knesset member in June, making history as the first MK to be sworn in using sign language