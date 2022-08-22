Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the Monday funeral of Rabbi Shalom Cohen, President of the Shas Council of Torah Sages.

Rabbi Cohen passed away Sunday night at the age of 91.

The funeral is expected to begin at 2:00p.m. on Monday afternoon, leaving from the Porat Yosef Yeshiva in Jerusalem's Geula neighborhood to the Sanhedria cemetery, where Rabbi Cohen will be buried beside his wife, Yael.

Ahead of the funeral, thousands of buses from around Israel are expected to arrive in Jerusalem, transporting hundreds of thousands of people and allowing them to pay Rabbi Cohen their last respects.

Meanwhile, Israel Police is expected to close central routes in Jerusalem in preparation for the funeral.

At the same time, Torah Sages will announce a halt in work, as a sign of mourning for Rabbi Cohen.