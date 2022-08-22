מיטתו של הרב כהן יוסף מזרחי/TPS

Thousands of students have arrived so far on Monday at the Porat Yosef Yeshiva in order to say goodbye to its late dean, Rabbi Shalom Cohen, ahead of his funeral.

Rabbi Cohen passed away on Sunday night; the funeral will begin at the yeshiva on Monday at 2:00p.m.

It is expected that tens of thousands will attend the funeral, following the instruction of Sephardic Chief Rabbi YItzhak Yosef, who said, "For the sake of the honor of the Torah, each and every person has an obligation to come and participate in the funeral of our rabbi, who taught Torah to the masses, who raised generations of Torah sages, who brought back the glory of old and rebuilt the Judaism of Sepharad from dust."

"May we never know any more pain or brokenness in our borders, may death be swallowed up forever, and may G-d wipe the tears off every face, amen."

credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

credit: יוסף מזרחי/TPS

credit: יוסף מזרחי/TPS

credit: יוסף מזרחי/TPS

credit: יוסף מזרחי/TPS

credit: יוסף מזרחי/TPS

credit: יוסף מזרחי/TPS

credit: יוסף מזרחי/TPS

credit: יוסף מזרחי/TPS

credit: יוסף מזרחי/TPS

credit: יוסף מזרחי/TPS

credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

credit: יהונתן יפרח

credit: יהונתן יפרח