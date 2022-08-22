The condition of the spiritual leader of Shas, Rabbi Shalom Cohen, has further deteriorated in recent hours. His family members were called to the hospital on Sunday night.

The 91-year-old rabbi is hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, and has been sedated and connected to a ventilator since the weekend.

Rabbi Cohen was taken to the hospital on Monday of last week due to an infection in his leg. On Thursday, his condition deteriorated and the public was called to pray for the healing of Rabbi Shalom ben Tufacha Malka.

Due to the worsening of the rabbi's condition, prayer gatherings were held throughout the country. Among other things, rabbis gathered at the Yazdim Synagogue in Jerusalem, before the weekly lesson of Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, which is held there every Saturday night.

On Sunday, rabbis gathered at the home in Jerusalem of Rabbi Cohen’s brother-in-law, Rabbi Shlomo ben Shimon, to recite Psalms. After the Psalms were recited, the Rabbis announced the addition of the name “Chaim” to the name of the President of the Council of Torah Sages.