Rabbi Shalom Cohen, the spiritual leader of the Shas party and successor to Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, was hospitalized Sunday.

Rabbi Cohen, 90, was admitted to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem Sunday, ahead of a scheduled medical procedure, the Shas party said.

“The yeshiva dean, Rabbi Shalom Cohen, was admitted today to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital for some routine examinations which were scheduled ahead of time, and which will continue for several days,” Rabbi Cohen’s office said Sunday.

“[Shas] chairman Rabbi Aryeh Deri is in contact with [Rabbi Cohen’s] doctors regarding his condition.”

The Shas party requested that the public pray for the quick recovery of Rabbi Shalom Ben Tofha Malka.

Rabbi Cohen, the chairman of the Shas party’s Council of Torah Sages, also serves as dean of the Porat Yosef Yeshiva in the Old City of Jerusalem.