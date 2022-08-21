Cyprus will buy the Iron Dome missile defense system from Israel, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported.

According to the report, Israel and Cyprus have already signed agreements on the sale of the system, and the Cypriot Defense Ministry has begun to implement the agreements.

Israel's Defense Ministry announced in June that Israel would provide Cyprus with personal protective and tactical carrying systems developed by "Source" and a tactical carrying system for Cypriot soldiers developed by "Marom Dolphin."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at the time: “I welcome this agreement that is yet another expression of the close relationship that we share with the Republic of Cyprus. We will continue to strengthen our defense relations and cooperation to ensure mutual security and to maintain stability in the region.”

Head of the Ministry of Defense's International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, signed multiple government-to-government (GTG) agreements between Israel and Cyprus in Nicosia on Wednesday.

The agreements include the sale of personal protective equipment and tactical carrying systems for the use of the Cypriot National Guard, and were signed in the presence of the Defense Minister of the Republic of Cyprus Mr. Charalambos Petrides, Director General of the Ministry of Defense of Cyprus Mr. Andreas Louka, and Chief of the National Guard General Staff Demokritos Zervakis.

The agreements will provide integrated soldier systems developed by "Source," which include personal protective equipment, carrying equipment, and dynamic weight distribution (DWD), which will significantly improve soldier effectiveness. It was also agreed that specially designed carrying systems, which include the TPP duty belt, developed by "Marom Dolphin," would be provided. The unique tactical carrying system assists in weight distribution and allows the quick and easy attachment of larger backpacks or pouches.