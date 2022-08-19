During: the period of British rule in America in the 1760s and early 1770s the rallying cry was: "No taxation without representation". Walter suggests that this slogan should be adopted in Israel, because the citizens are ruled by delegates from the parties instead of representatives voted by the people. It's time to drop the socialist system. Democracy is "government of the people, by the people and for the people."

All About: The illusions of America's Jewish communities. Their belief that communal security organizations will prevent increasing antisemitism.

Hear: Why there are calls to boycott the 50th anniversary event of the Munich Olympics massacre. While Germany behaved in an exemplary manner and compensated Holocaust survivors, they did not do so for the families of the victims of the 1972 terrorist attack that Germany could have prevented.

We: Don't need competition by commercial Kosher supervision organizations. There is only one standard and the Rabbinate maintains it.

Has: The establishment tainted even the best of our MKs?

Why: The money Israel expends for climate change is better allocated to reduce the cost of living, so long as China and Russia continue to produce fossil fuels.

The: Carnage on Israel's roads is due to inadequate driving instruction. We only learn how to operate a car, not how to behave in traffic. Our very effective Ministry of Transport must now turn to the qualifications of driving instructors.

What: Americans call a conservative synagogue is in England Reform. The UK's biggest reform Synagogue has adopted a policy allowing a child of a Jewish father and non-Jewish mother to be recognized as Jewish without conversion. The thin end of the wedge!

And more.