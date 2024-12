Empires came and empires went, each with their antisemitic periods, originally induced by the church, like the massacre in York England in 1190 or the expulsion of Jews by King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella in Spain in 1492 as just two examples.

The bloody Middle Ages were followed by Islam with occasional persecution of Jews.

Europe became a hotbed of antisemitism and assimilation.

This program discusses the consequences from the 18th century until the present time.