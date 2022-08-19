This week, Moshe (Moses) continues delivering his speeches to Am Yisrael (the People of Israel), and tells them they're about to enter a land with strong nations - but they should not fear, as Hashem (G-d) will care for them and get rid of these nations - making way for Am Yisrael to settle the land.

However, then Moshe proceeds to say that we should not think we deserve the land, because we don't! We are only conquering it because the nations there behaved terribly and were therefore thrown out, as well as the old promise to our forefathers.

How can the nations not behaving be the reason for us conquering the land, if we are not behaving either?? And if it is due to the promise to our forefathers, then again, why is the nations' behavior relevant?? What's actually going on here?