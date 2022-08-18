Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday paid a shiva visit (consolation visit) to the parents of Staff Sergeant Natan Fitoussi, the IDF officer who was killed in a friendly fire incident earlier this week.

Lapid told the parents: "Your wonderful child united the State of Israel, the whole country cries along with you. We are all proud of Natan and feel that a true warrior with Zionism and values has left us - and this comes from his home."

Prime Minister Lapid also conveyed his condolences to Rebecca, Atel and Saloma, the sisters of the late Natan.

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also came today to console the bereaved parents. He embraced Natan's grandfather and talked with the family members.