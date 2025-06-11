An Armored Corps officer serving as a deputy company commander in the 188th Engineering Battalion was moderately to severely wounded on Sunday from friendly fire during an operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

A short inquiry found that the officer was hit by gunfire from a nearby IDF force that misidentified him as a terrorist. The investigation into the incident is still being conducted by the 36th Division, but the IDF did not officially publish the incident despite it being abnormal.

The IDF claimed that its policy is to publish only severe injuries and deaths. The officer is currently in the hospital, and his family was notified.